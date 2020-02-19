Cleveland APL needs money for their $13.5 million renovation and expansion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Animal Protective League held a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday to renovate and expand their Tremont facility.
Cleveland APL President and CEO Sharon Harvey said they have raised more than 75% of its $13.5 million goal.
The renovation will include expanded and enhanced clinic space, an indoor dog play yard, catios for cats and improved housing and animal holding spaces.
“Animal sheltering and welfare has changed dramatically over the past 20 years when our current facility was last redesigned,” said Harvey.
APL officials are hoping the community will help raise the final 25% of the goal.
