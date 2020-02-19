FBI looking for man believed to have robbed banks in Wickliffe and Willoughby Hills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FBI agents announced Wednesday they believe the same man has robbed two area banks.
The first bank robbery happened on Jan. 25 at the PNC Bank at 28090 Chardon Road in Willoughby HIlls.
The second bank robbery happened on Feb. 18 at the Key Bank at 29310 Euclid Avenue in Wickliffe.
FBI agents said reward money is available for information leading to the identification of this man.
If you can help solve these crimes, please call Wickliffe police at 440-943-1234 or Willoughby Hills police at 440-918-8725.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.