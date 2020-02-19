19 First Alert Traffic: 2 major Cleveland roadways scheduled to close for at least 7 months

COMING UP: On Thursday, Clark Ave WB will be closed between W. 25th & W. 41st. DETOUR: Head SB on W. 25th St. to I-71 WB to Fulton Road and then north on Fulton to W. 41st St. EB traffic will be maintained. This work is expected to be in place through September. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/aEuwWKZRWo