19 First Alert Traffic: 2 major Cleveland roadways scheduled to close for at least 7 months

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Closures are scheduled to begin in Cleveland on Thursday that will affect two major roadways.
In the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, Clark Avenue westbound is scheduled to close between W. 25th Street and W. 41st Street. Clark Avenue eastbound traffic will be maintained. This work is expected to be in place through September.
DETOUR: Take W. 25th Street southbound to I-71. Get on I-71 southbound to Fulton Rd. Exit at Fulton and take that to W. 41st Street.
The work includes drainage and waterline maintenance, traffic signal work, and pavement repairs.
Prospect Avenue westbound is scheduled to close between Ontario Street and W. Superior Avenue. Prospect Avenue eastbound will remain open. This work is expected to be in place until late November.
DETOUR: Use W. Huron Rd to get between Ontario Street and W. Superior Avenue.
