Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers first-year coach John Beilein is stepping down after 54 games, according to multiple reports. ESPN reported that Beilein is expected to say goodbye to staff and players Wednesday when they return from the All-Star break. The Cavs have the NBA's second-worst record at 14-40. The 67-year-old Beilein has struggled in his transition to the pro game after 12 successful seasons at Michigan. He signed a five-year contract in May with Cleveland. Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is expected to take Beilein's spot on an interim basis. Bickerstaff previously coached in Memphis and Houston.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Miles McBride had 11 points in his first start, Sean McNeil also scored 11 and No. 17 West Virginia took over early in the second half to beat Oklahoma State 65-47, snapping a three-game losing streak. The win gave coach Bob Huggins his 879th career victory, tying North Carolina's Dean Smith for sixth all-time in Division I. Oklahoma State led 33-28 at halftime but was limited to 14 points in the second half. Cameron McGriff scored 19 for the Cowboys.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jalen Crutcher scored 18 points and No. 5 Dayton held off a late challenge and beat VCU 66-61. It's the Flyers' 15th consecutive victory. Obi Toppin added 12 points and Trey Landers 11 for the Flyers. now 24-2 on the season. They were the highest ranked team ever to play on VCU's home floor. VCU closed to within one possession several times in the last seven minutes, the last on Vince Williams' putback with 27 seconds left, but the Flyers held on. Nah'Shon Hyland led VCU with 18 points and Marcus Santos-Silva had 12 points and 17 rebounds.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati coach Ron Jans has been forced out following an investigation by Major League Soccer over his use of a racial slur in the locker room. Jans was suspended late last week after the MLS Players Association filed a complaint. Cincinnati President Jeff Berding says Jans was told late Monday he couldn't continue as coach. The MLS investigation uncovered numerous examples of troubling comments. Cincinnati had the worst record in MLS last year, its inaugural season as an expansion team.
CLEVELAND (AP) — John Beilein's future as Cleveland's coach is unclear. The 67-year-old Beilein has struggled in his transition from college to the NBA. The former Michigan coach has had discussions with the team's front office about his next move. It's not yet known if he'll finish his first season with the Cavs. They are just 14-40 under Beilein, who left the Wolverines in May and signed a five-year contract with Cleveland. Beilein has talked about the demands of the job and expressed being frustrated with the losing. The Cavs will return to the floor after the All-Star break on Friday in Washington.
GOODYEAR, Arizona (AP) — Francisco Lindor insists he wants to stay in Cleveland. The Indians would like that, too. Money, though, could get in the way. The four-time All-Star shortstop reiterated in Arizona that he would prefer to play with the Indians beyond 2021 when his contract expires. The Indians have made long-term offers to him in the past and will continue negotiations. But the deeper in the season it gets, the more the club will have to consider trading Lindor or watch him walk away as a free agent. The Indians held their first full-squad workout of training camp on Monday.