'...It is best that I step back’: Cleveland Cavs coach John Beilein officially resigns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavs Head Coach John Beilein has had a rough transition from college ball to the NBA.
Beilein, who had much success at the University of Michigan, has officially resigned from the Cavs (14-40) after only nine months.
NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski heard from sources that it was a tumultuous split, but the now-former coach’s goodbye sounded amicable.
“Over these last nine months, I have given my all to this organization, but after much reflection, I have decided that it is best that I step back and resign from my position as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers and assist the organization in a different capacity,” said Beilein in a prepared statement. “I am very grateful to Dan Gilbert, Koby Altman and the entire Cavaliers organization for the opportunity they have provided me.”
The Cavs are last place in the Eastern Conference, and will now led by JB Bickerstaff.
