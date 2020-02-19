Kevin Bell, ‘Flavor-Flav,’ wanted by Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Authorities are looking for 50-year-old Kevin Bell, who may be known on the streets in Northeast Ohio as Flavor-Flav.
Bell has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1989 for various drug, burglary, rape and kidnapping charges and has severed jail sentences on five different occasions.
He’s currently wanted for failing to register as a sex offender for a 2013 kidnapping and rape case in Cuyahoga County.
Bell was featured in this week’s Wanted Wednesday on Cleveland 19, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.
