LeBron James weighs in on sign-stealing scandal surrounding Houston Astros

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NBA star LeBron James is voicing his opinion on the MLB cheating accusations surrounding the Houston Astros.
James took to Twitter on Tuesday to criticize the way MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has handled the situation.
“Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F*^king irate!,” James posted.
The remarks, which were met by both positive and negative feedback, come after Manfred decided not to punish any of the Houston Astros players who were allegedly involved in the sign-stealing scheme.
James is the most notable athlete to side with the countless professional baseball players who have also criticized Manfred’s dealings with the scheme used during the Astros’ 2017 World Series win and again in the 2018 season.
While no Astros players were punished, the team’s manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for a year.
