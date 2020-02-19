More than 100 Oberlin College employees could lose their jobs

OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin College announced they are considering contracting with outside vendors for dining and custodial services, which are currently being provided by college employees.
According to Oberlin College, there are 52 full-time dining employees and 56 full-time custodial employees.
Statement from Oberlin College:
“This is not a decision we take lightly. We recognize the disruption and anxiety this process will cause members of our Oberlin family. We are providing early notice to the union because we respect their commitment to Oberlin, and so that affected employees would have an extended period of time to plan. Throughout the spring, we will continue to have discussions with the union, work closely with potential vendors, and work with affected employees themselves to provide the best options and opportunities.”
The transition is expected to take place this summer.
Oberlin College officials said they hope employees will be given the opportunity to interview for jobs with the new vendors.
Oberlin College officials added these changes would save $1 million a year in the operational costs of the dining program and potentially another $1 million or more a year in custodial services.
