Northeast Ohio Weather: Clouds around this morning then some clearing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold high pressure system is centered in North Dakota this morning. The wind is out of the northwest here and the air mass will continue to get colder today and tomorrow. We have a good deal of cloud cover around this morning. Some of the clouds will break up by this afternoon. I have us becoming partly cloudy. I have afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 30′s for most of us. Areas east of Cleveland will not get out of the 20′s. High clouds will be on the increase tonight. A lower cloud deck forms east of Cleveland as lake effect moisture kicks in. Temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees by Thursday morning.