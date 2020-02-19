Owens Corning: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) _ Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $73 million.
The Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.13 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.
The construction materials company posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $405 million, or $3.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.16 billion.
Owens Corning shares have dropped slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.

