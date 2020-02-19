Ranked teams meet as No. 20 Iowa hosts No. 25 Ohio State

SUPER SENIORS: Iowa's Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 64 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.WATCH OUT FOR WESSON: Kaleb Wesson has connected on 42.9 percent of the 84 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 18 over the last five games. He's also converted 72.3 percent of his foul shots this season.