Shooter convicted of murdering Warrensville Heights man during argument faces judge for sentencing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man found guilty of aggravated murder for a November 2018 incident in Warrensville Heights was sentenced on Wednesday.
Demarcus Sanders faced a Cuyahoga County judge at 11:30 a.m. to learn his fate.
Court records show that the 23-year-old attempted to plead not guilty by reason of insanity, but he was instead convicted on Feb. 12 for charges that include two counts of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault.
The prosecution says Sanders was involved in an argument with 39-year-old Kevin Lewis on Warrensville Center Road. Sanders then shot Lewis in the face and back with a shotgun.
