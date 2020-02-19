Siblings still searching for new home after being displaced again by Cleveland management company

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bennett siblings, LuWana and Ali, are still living in limbo.
They had to leave their apartment back in December because it was unfit to live in.
When they went back there after being put up in a nice hotel room by the KPL management, they had to leave because the company ended their lease.
Ever since then, they have been bouncing from place to place for few days at a time.
Some caring viewers have offered help, but because of their special needs, nothing concrete has worked out.
Only $570 dollars have been raised on their GoFundMe account. Click here if you want to contribute.
