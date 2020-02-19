Teenager with autism robbed playing basketball in Canton

By Julia Tullos | February 19, 2020 at 3:46 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 3:46 PM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said an 18-year-old with autism was robbed while playing basketball Monday afternoon.

Canton police said the teen was robbed of his headphones around 2:30 p.m. at Waterworks Park on Washington Blvd. NW.

The four thieves ran away when a witness pulled their vehicle onto the basketball court and started honking their horn.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton Police Detective Shaffer at 330-438-4442.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.

