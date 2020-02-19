Truck plunges off Ohio Turnpike into backyard of Elyria home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews responded to an Elyria residence after a semi-truck crashed into the backyard.
The truck crashed off the Ohio Turnpike around noon on Wednesday, landing along the backyard fence of a Wesley Avenue home.
Residents in the area told 19 News that it appeared the driver of the truck was not seriously injured.
According to the homeowner, this wasn’t the first time a vehicle crashed off the highway in the area because of the dangerous curve in that stretch of the Ohio Turnpike.
This is a developing story.
