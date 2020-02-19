U.S. cases of coronavirus nearly doubles overnight. Ohio still at 0 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -According to the Johns Hopkins University map tracking coronavirus cases throughout the world, the United States nearly doubled its number of confirmed cases overnight.
On Monday the U.S. had 15 confirmed cases scattered around the county in cities like Chicago with two, San Diego with two, Santa Clara with two, and Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix and Madison, Wis. all with one case.
There are currently no confirmed cases in Ohio.
Six people in Ohio were monitored and tested in the past few weeks for possible exposure, and all six cases came back as negative.
Omaha has added 13 new cases to its previous single case according to the map.
Thirteen people, who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, were flown to Nebraska on Monday to be monitored and treated at the National Quarantine Center and Nebraska Biocontainment Unit near Omaha.
One of those passengers was Jeri Seratti-Goldman who documented the trip on social media.
In a video from the plane, Seratti-Goldman explained her husband Carl developed a fever during the flight and had to be quarantined on the plane with two other passengers.
In another video Seratti-Goldman showed the room she will be quarantined in for the next 14 days.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.