Akron man sentenced to 20 years in prison for having sex with a teen he met online

“I’m pleased knowing Conley will spend a significant amount of time in prison. The community is safer with him locked up,” said Summit County Prosecutor Bevan Walsh. “I hope this case serves as a warning to parents and guardians to keep an eye on what your children are doing online. Sexual predators are lurking behind these profiles, waiting to groom children into these types of situations. People may not realize the dangers of using apps like Whisper, TikTok, Snapchat, KIk, ASK.FM, and even Facebook.”