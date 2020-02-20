Akron man sentenced to 20 years in prison for having sex with a teen he met online

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for having sex with a 15-year-old girl he met online.
Donovan Conley, 48, met the teen in September of 2015 through the app “Whisper”.
Investigators said the two then connected on Facebook before starting a sexual relationship and running away together
The teen’s mom reported her missing and Conley was arrested and taken into custody in 2015.
Conley was released on bond, but eluded police until he was re-arrested in January of 2019.
Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joy Malek Oldfield also designated him as a Tier II sex offender, which means he will have to register with the local sheriff every 180 days for 25 years.
“I’m pleased knowing Conley will spend a significant amount of time in prison. The community is safer with him locked up,” said Summit County Prosecutor Bevan Walsh. “I hope this case serves as a warning to parents and guardians to keep an eye on what your children are doing online. Sexual predators are lurking behind these profiles, waiting to groom children into these types of situations. People may not realize the dangers of using apps like Whisper, TikTok, Snapchat, KIk, ASK.FM, and even Facebook.”
