Akron son shot mom during argument, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 38-year-old son after they say he shot his mom during an argument early Thursday morning.
Akron officers were called to the area of W. Thornton and Yale Streets around 6 a.m. after multiple reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old woman who was shot in the abdomen.
She was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for treatment. Her name is not being released.
Police said it appears she has non-life threatening injuries.
Her son, Gerry Simmons, was arrested in the area without incident.
Police said Simmons is charged with felonious assault and weapons under disability and transported to the Summit County Jail.
