Akron woman arrested for vandalizing dentist’s office

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman was arrested after police said she assaulted a dental office employee and trashed the office.
Summit County Sheriff deputies said this happened on Feb. 19 at the Kenmore Family Dental Center in Coventry Township.
According to deputies, Tamar Maple, 33, became irate and struck an employee.
Maple then allegedly damaged a computer and a dental drill and threw items around the office.
Deputies said due to the amount of damage, the examination room had to be closed.
Maple was arrested at her home and charged with vandalism, assault and disorderly conduct.
