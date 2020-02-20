Baby-faced suspect robs North Royalton bank with pen

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A young robber caught the attention of the Cleveland FBI after he held up a Huntington Bank, located inside a North Royalton Giant Eagle, on Wednesday.
According to authorities, the suspect handed the teller a note, which read “Give me all the money. If you do anything, I’ll shoot you.” The teller complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.
“Don’t call anyone. Don’t do anything. If you do, I’ll come back and shoot,” the robber said to the teller as he left the bank.
No one was injured.
As the suspect left the Royalton Road supermarket, he jumped into a silver four-door sedan with a large dent on the driver’s side.
The suspect is in his teens or early 20′s, and is about 5-feet-5-inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt--with Adidas written in white down the left arm--black jeans and black shoes.
Tips can be provided to the North Royalton Police Department, the Cleveland Division of the FBI or Crime Stoppers. Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.
