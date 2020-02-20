Buffalo seeks revenge on Kent State

SAVVY SENIORS: Buffalo's Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.GIFTED GRAVES: Graves has connected on 34.4 percent of the 160 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over the last three games. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.