Car break-in caught on camera on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Several car break-ins on Cleveland’s west side has a neighborhood checking and re-checking their surveillance cameras.
“We have a lot of cameras. My landlord himself has nine,” said Carol Rhodes.
In broad daylight, on West 128th Street and Belden Avenue, her home health aid’s car was broken into.
She admitted she made the mistake of leaving her purse on the front seat.
“He’s riding up the street, passes the car, turns around, comes back towards the car, hits the glass in the window, the passenger side front, pulls out the purse, drops the contents of the purse, hurries up, picks it up, gets on his bike and takes off," Rhodes said as she described the video.
“She always sets her alarm, but the police told us that when they hit the windows the alarm doesn’t go off," she said.
There was no money in the purse, but her license and credit cards were stolen.
Fortunately, the ladies knew about the break-in less than an hour later when they noticed the broken window.
Within that time, the thief managed to charge 58 dollars at an area gas station.
“There’s been a lot of break-ins in cars on the street where people have either had their cars ransacked and at night just taking change and whatever they could out of the cars. It just makes me mad. Like me, I live on a fixed income,” said Rhodes.
The car window repair alone, costing the health aid 400 dollars out of pocket.
Rhodes is asking all of the neighbors in this area to keep an eye out for this young man and any others who are acting suspiciously.
