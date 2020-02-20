City officials share what was offered to keep Sherwin-Williams in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City leaders are expected to speak Thursday on the incentives offered to keep Sherwin-Williams headquartered in Cleveland.
Mayor Frank Jackson is set to discuss the incentives package at a press conference from Cleveland City Hall at noon.
The company announced on Feb. 6 that a new global headquarters will be constructed in downtown Cleveland near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and Superior Avenue, along with a new research and development building in Brecksville.
The proposed incentives package to retain Sherwin-Williams will be introduced to Cleveland City Council on Monday for approval.
The move to the new headquarters is not expected to occur until 2023 at the earliest.
