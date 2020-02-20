Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry posts hype video following hip surgery, expected to make a full recovery

Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry posts hype video following hip surgery, expected to make a full recovery
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) puts his arm out to block Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Randy Buffington | February 20, 2020 at 9:13 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 9:13 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry looks in good spirits after having hip surgery early this month.

Landry, who played through nagging injuries this season had hip surgery performed on Feb. 4.

The 27-year-old took to social media to update fans on his surgery and document his journey up to this point.

“I was super happy with how things moved afterwards.”

The surgery took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota by Dr. Larson.

Even with the injury, Landry had a pro-bowl season finishing with 83 catches for 1,174 yards and 6 touchdowns.

[ Landry told reporters he played at about 75-80% last season ]

Here is part one of the hype video he posted on Instagram.

“No journey untold is a journey worth knowing.”

View this post on Instagram

“No journey untold is a journey worth knowing”

A post shared by Jarvis Landry (@juice_landry) on

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.