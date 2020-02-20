Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry posts hype video following hip surgery, expected to make a full recovery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry looks in good spirits after having hip surgery early this month.
Landry, who played through nagging injuries this season had hip surgery performed on Feb. 4.
The 27-year-old took to social media to update fans on his surgery and document his journey up to this point.
“I was super happy with how things moved afterwards.”
The surgery took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota by Dr. Larson.
Even with the injury, Landry had a pro-bowl season finishing with 83 catches for 1,174 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Here is part one of the hype video he posted on Instagram.
“No journey untold is a journey worth knowing.”
