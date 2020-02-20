Cleveland couple accused of dog fighting appears in court; APL gives update on dogs rescued (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a tragic case of dog fighting was found in a local couple’s back yard.
19 News first told you when officers found more than a dozen dogs living in horrible conditions.
We found out some of the dogs that were rescued by the Cleveland APL have been adopted out.
But after others didn’t survive.
WARNING: Some images are graphic.
Their owners Angleo McCoy and Nylajenel Mobley were in Cuyahoga County Court for the first time in the case Thursday.
Both plead not guilty multiple counts of dog fighting and animal cruelty.
The Cleveland APL is also working on even more charges.
Sharon Harvey with the APL said one dog was already dead at the home on Minne Avenue when investigators got on scene.
She says nearly half of the living dogs they rescued had to be put down, because their conditions were so poor.
When we dug deeper, we discovered McCoy has two prior convictions for dog fighting.
Harvey says there are signs you should look for if you think something similar may be going on in your neighborhood.
For example, she says you should be concerned if there’s a large number of dogs in one yard, or if you see evidence of equipment that’s used in dog fighting like treadmills and break sticks.
Harvey says often times people that suspect the crime, are afraid to report it.
“Many times people who are engaged in dog fighting are engaged in other things that are against the law and serious crimes,” she said.
That’s the case for the couple charged in the Minnie Avenue case.
They also face several drug charges.
So, what if any is the incentive to report cases like this if you’re fearful?
19 News found out the national Humane Society offers a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to rescues like these.
The couple accused in this case also had a one year old child living in the home.
Because of that, investigators filed child endangerment charges against them too.
Thankfully a handful of the dogs rescued in the recent case were able to be treated.
