Col. Guion Bluford, of Westlake, honored by Gov. DeWine as Vietnam War vet who was 1st African-American in space

In this Sept. 5, 1983, file photo, Guion Bluford, Jr., shuttle Challenger mission specialist, is shown in portrait on returning to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. (AP photo, File) (Source: AP)
By Chris Anderson | February 20, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 10:10 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Westlake man who served in the U.S. Air Force and was the first African-American astronaut to fly in space is being honored by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Col. Guion Bluford will be presented with the Ohio Distinguished Service Medal, the state’s highest non-combat decoration for service.

The 77-year-old flew 144 combat missions in South Vietnam and was the first African-American to fly in space in 1983.

The ceremony to honor Bluford is taking place on Thursday morning.

