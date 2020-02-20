Col. Guion Bluford, of Westlake, honored by Gov. DeWine as Vietnam War vet who was 1st African-American in space

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Westlake man who served in the U.S. Air Force and was the first African-American astronaut to fly in space is being honored by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Col. Guion Bluford will be presented with the Ohio Distinguished Service Medal, the state’s highest non-combat decoration for service.
The 77-year-old flew 144 combat missions in South Vietnam and was the first African-American to fly in space in 1983.
The ceremony to honor Bluford is taking place on Thursday morning.
