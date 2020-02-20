Bay Village man found with pipe bombs in his home dies by suicide, medical examiner rules

Bay Village man found with pipe bombs in his home dies by suicide, medical examiner rules
(Source: WOIO)
By John Deike and Julia Tullos | February 20, 2020 at 1:18 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 1:28 PM

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled on Thursday the Bay Village man found with pipe bombs in his home earlier this week, died by suicide.

The medical examiner said Stephen Gurley, 29, shot himself in the head.

Editor’s note: 19 News typically does not cover stories about known suicides.

Bay Village Police evacuated part of a neighborhood on Tuesday after finding Gurley’s body surrounded by hazardous materials in his Arlington Circle home.

Pipe bombs located in home near body of Bay Village man

According to Bay Village police, Gurley was in an upstairs bedroom, surrounded by bomb making materials and several pipe bombs; including, one that was live.

The explosives were taken to the city’s service department where they were safely detonated.

Bay Village Press Release On February 18, 2020 at 12:58pm, Bay Village Police and Fire were dispatched to 30914...

Posted by Bay Village Police Department on Wednesday, February 19, 2020

The home was cleared by approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The FBI, Ohio BCI, and numerous local law enforcement agencies assisted with Tuesday night’s investigation.

As a reminder, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline at 1-800-273-8255, which is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.