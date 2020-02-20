Deadly shooting outside Cleveland auto repair shop under investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Richmond Heights man is dead following a shooting in Cleveland’s Euclid-Green neighborhood.
Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for shots fired on London Road near the Collinwood border.
They arrived to find Wayne Cottrell behind the wheel of a vehicle that had crashed into a pole outside Klassic Kustoms, an auto body repair shop near the Collinwood border.
Cottrell had multiple gunshots wounds to his head and body, according to police.
Officers performed first aid on the victim but he died at the scene.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5464.
