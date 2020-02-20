Chardon man pleads guilty to 8th OVI during Geauga County court hearing

CHARDON Ohio (WOIO) - A Chardon man charged in Geauga County for his eighth drunken driving charge changed his plea on Thursday afternoon.
Gerald Zimmerman pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while under the influence, a third-degree felony.
Zimmerman was stopped by Geauga County deputies in September 2019 on Wilson Mills Road in Chardon.
A prosecutor in Geauga County said Zimmerman’s last DUI arrest occurred in 2011. He was sentenced and served more than three years for that conviction.
Zimmerman now faces up to eight years behind bars, according to Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz.
A sentencing date will be scheduled at a later time.
