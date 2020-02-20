Female inmate falls through ceiling during attempted escape from Ohio jail (video)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An inmate’s attempt to escape from jail ended in embarrassing fashion when she fell through the facility’s ceiling.
Surveillance video from the Montgomery County Jail facility in Dayton captured the moment Jessica Boomershine pulled over a chair and climbed through the ceiling by removing the tiles.
Other inmates can be seen watching the 42-year-old woman’s attempt and seemingly cheering her on while she ascended.
After about 15 seconds, debris started to fall from the ceiling and corrections officers rushed to the area as Boomershine came crashing through.
One officer grabbed onto Boomershine, who landed in a trash can instead of slamming to the floor.
Jail records from Montgomery County show that Boomershine, as well as Billy Joe Farra, were being held for allegedly assaulting and robbing an 85-year-old man the two befriended at a Miamisburg casino.
Boomershine faces new charges for escape and destruction of property for her attempt to flee from prison.
