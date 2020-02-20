Former RTA bus driver guilty of fighting with a passenger

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A former RTA bus driver pleaded no contest Thursday in Shaker Heights Municipal Court to unlawful restraint, for fighting with a passenger.
Anthony Lesley was then convicted of that charge and prosecutors dropped the charge of disorderly conduct.
The judge placed Lesley in the first offenders program.
On June 7, 2019, Lesley and passenger Cierra Gill got into an argument on the bus.
Cell phone video showed Lesley pinning Gill against the window following a verbal exchange.
Gill then appeared to throw a punch at Lesley, who responded with punches of his own.
Lesley was fired shortly after the video surfaced.
Gill is also facing criminal charges and her case is still pen
