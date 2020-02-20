Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's capital city is set to host a leg of the annual The Basketball Tournament this summer. The tournament's regional locations were announced Tuesday with games scheduled in the Charleston Coliseum July 24-26. The single-elimination tournament pits former college players against each other over a series of games that finishes off with a championship in Dayton, Ohio in August. The games are free and televised. A 64-team bracket will be released in June. Organizers say 35 players in the tournament have went on to sign deals with NBA teams and that last year 59 former professionals played in the tournament.