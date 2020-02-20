Hit-and-run driver strikes 3rd-grade student after speeding past stopped school bus in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A third grade Waverly Elementary School student who was struck by a hit-and-run driver at West 73rd Street and Dearborn Avenue on Thursday afternoon, and is in stable condition Cleveland Police said.
Police said there is no suspect, or vehicle information.
The bus was stopped with all lights on, and the stop sign out when the driver sped past the bus and struck the child.
The girl was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
Cleveland Police are searching for the driver.
