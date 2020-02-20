Former Cleveland Browns player arrested with 157 pounds of marijuana: Guess how many joints that is

Former Cleveland Brown busted Wednesday with massive amount of weed in duffel bags.

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini) (Source: Winslow Townson)
By Dan DeRoos | February 20, 2020 at 2:43 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 3:35 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -News broke Wednesday that former offensive lineman Greg Robinson was busted in Texas with 157 pounds of weed in duffel bags in a rented SUV.

Robinson was in the car with former college teammate Jaquan Bray and were on their way from Los Angeles to Louisiana.

So what does 157 pounds of weed look like?

This is what 150 pounds of weed looks like. This pot bust was from 2018 near St. Louis Missouri.
This is what 150 pounds of weed looks like. This pot bust was from 2018 near St. Louis Missouri. (Source: Warren County Sheriff)

Checking with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it has had several large busts in the past couple of years but none in the range of 157 pounds.

In November of 2018 they troopers seized the below 101 pounds of weed on a traffic stop in Wood County, Ohio with a reported street value of $235,835.

In November of 2018 Ohio State Troopers seized this weed in a traffic stop in Wood County. The 101 pounds of weed had an estimated street value of $235,835.
In November of 2018 Ohio State Troopers seized this weed in a traffic stop in Wood County. The 101 pounds of weed had an estimated street value of $235,835. (Source: Ohio State Highway Partol)

As for 157 pounds, while the street value would vary based on the quality.

That amount of weed would represent about 142,428 joints.

