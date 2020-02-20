Former Cleveland Browns player arrested with 157 pounds of marijuana: Guess how many joints that is

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -News broke Wednesday that former offensive lineman Greg Robinson was busted in Texas with 157 pounds of weed in duffel bags in a rented SUV.
Robinson was in the car with former college teammate Jaquan Bray and were on their way from Los Angeles to Louisiana.
So what does 157 pounds of weed look like?
Checking with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it has had several large busts in the past couple of years but none in the range of 157 pounds.
In November of 2018 they troopers seized the below 101 pounds of weed on a traffic stop in Wood County, Ohio with a reported street value of $235,835.
As for 157 pounds, while the street value would vary based on the quality.
That amount of weed would represent about 142,428 joints.
