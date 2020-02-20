Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

OHIO SHOOTING-FRIEND CHARGED
Dayton gunman's friend to be sentenced on unrelated charges
CINCINNATI (AP) — A friend of the gunman who killed nine people in a shooting rampage in Dayton, Ohio, faces sentencing on unrelated federal firearms charges. U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose is scheduled on Thursday to sentence Ethan Kollie. The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in November to lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs. Authorities have said there is no indication Kollie knew his friend Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting that killed nine people in Dayton's Oregon entertainment district before police killed Betts.
AP-US-OPIOID-LAWSUITS-OHIO
Ohio governments working to craft unusual opioid bargain
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's governor, attorney general and dozens of local governments are nearing agreement on how they'd divvy up proceeds of a potentially huge settlement with the opioid industry, hoping to avoid mistakes made with the 1998 national tobacco settlement. The “One Ohio” plan would give local governments much of the control of the purse strings and cut out state lawmakers remembered for diverting tobacco dollars at one point from smoking-related health care costs. Communities would receive 30%, double the state's 15%, and some long-term sway over regional boards reporting to a nonprofit foundation. Some locals want guarantees the foundation's 55% would flow to communities.
GM-BATTERY PLANT
GM gets tax break for new plant next to factory it closed
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Village leaders in Ohio have approved a tax break for General Motors and its new electric battery plant that's expected to hire 1,100 workers. The move comes nearly a year after GM closed its assembly plant in the village of Lordstown that once employed 4,500 workers. The automaker plans to break ground on the new plant later this year. It will be built next to the site of the former assembly plant. Local leaders say the tax break was needed to secure the new jobs. GM stopped making cars at its Lordstown plant last March after over 50 years of production.
DEATH PENALTY-OHIO
Conservative group seeks end to death penalty in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A newly formed conservative group is seeking an end to the death penalty in Ohio. Ohio Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty is part of a network of similar groups nationwide. Members question the expense of capital punishment and have concerns about executing the innocent. The Ohio chapter on Tuesday released a list of Republicans opposed to the death penalty. That tally includes former Gov. Bob Taft, former Attorney General Jim Petro and former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi. Republican House Speaker Larry Householder is not a member but has recently questioned whether the state should reconsider capital punishment.
JOHN GLENN-STATUE
Fans seek John Glenn statue to mark milestones at Statehouse
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fans of the late astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn are working to bring a statue of his likeness to the Ohio Statehouse to mark major future milestones, such as his birthday and the anniversary of his famous space flight. Thursday marks 58 years since Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth, making him an instant national hero in 1962. Republican state Rep. Adam Holmes, of Zanesville, has proposed temporarily placing a statue of Glenn on Statehouse grounds beginning with what would have been his 100th birthday next year, and then on the 60th anniversary of his space flight in 2022.
AP-NURSING HOME COMPANY-CLAIMS
Feds: Nursing home firm to pay $15.4 million in billing case
BROCKWAY, Pa. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Pennsylvania-based nursing home company has agreed to pay more than $15.4 million to resolve allegations of overbilling for medically unnecessary rehabilitation therapy services. The Department of Justice said Wednesday that the company was accused of being influenced by financial considerations rather than patient needs in billing Medicare and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program from 2011 through 2017. Brockway, Pennsylvania-based Guardian operates more than 50 nursing facilities in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The company said resident care “remains our first priority and we are committed to meeting our obligations under this agreement."
PARENTAL DISCIPLINE-COURT
In assault cases, parents must show discipline is reasonable
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court says it's up to parents or caregivers charged with injuring a child to prove their actions were a form of reasonable discipline. At issue was the 2017 domestic violence and assault conviction of a man for allegedly beating his girlfriend's son for acting out in school. The defendant argued that placing the burden to prove his actions were reasonable violated his constitutional due process rights. The unanimous opinion rejected that argument, saying it's fair to ask a defendant to prove through testimony or witnesses that the discipline was justified.
DISMEMBERED BURNING BODY
Firefighters find dismembered body burning near train tracks
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say firefighters responding to a brush fire found a dismembered body burning near train tracks in Cleveland. Homicide investigators were on the scene Wednesday morning several miles northeast of downtown Cleveland. Police said no further information was immediately available about the fire or the body. It was found near tracks that cut through an area that includes homes, industrial businesses and a senior living community.
AP-US-UNIVERSITY-OF-MICHIGAN-DOCTOR-INVESTIGATION
University of Michigan investigates doctor sex abuse claims
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — An investigation found five former patients allege a late University of Michigan physician sexually abused them during exams going back decades. The school in Ann Arbor said Wednesday it set up a hotline for others to come forward with information about Robert Anderson. The former director of University Health Service was a team physician at Michigan from 1966 until his retirement in 203. He died in 2008. A former student contacted the university's athletic director in 2018, alleging misconduct during medical exams. Several others have since alleged similar abuse from the 1970s to the 1990s. A law firm is investigating.
SLAIN OFFICER-PARK MEMORIAL
Cincinnati renames park in honor of slain police officer
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati has renamed a park in honor of a Cincinnati police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the city announced that East Hyde Park is now named Police Officer Sonny Kim Park during a private ceremony with his family on Tuesday. Kim was fatally shot while responding to a call in Madisonville in June 2015. He had served more than 27 years in the Cincinnati Police Department. City officials say the newly named park is meant to honor the sacrifices Kim's fellow officers and their families make every day.