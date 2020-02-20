Masked man strong-arms clerk while robbing Lorain gas station (video)

Anyone with information regarding the violent Feb. 16 robbery is urged to call Lorain Police. (Source: Lorain CSI Facebook page)
By John Deike | February 19, 2020 at 7:50 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 8:03 PM

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A masked man barreled into a Lorain gas station, manhandled a clerk and robbed the business, according to police.

***ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY***

The Lorain Police Department is attempting to identify the robbery suspect in this video. His face is covered by a green and red scarf, but we're hoping someone recognizes his clothing and/or other features. He's described as a male, unknown race, about 5'7" 155lbs. He was wearing a black and gray camo jacket with a gold pin on it. Black pants. If you think you recognize this person, please call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau; 440-204-2105 or message this page. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

Posted by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification on Wednesday, February 19, 2020

The suspect wrapped his face with a green and red scarf, and was wearing a black and gray camo jacket--with a gold pin on the front--during the Feb. 16 holdup on Grove Avenue.

According to the victim, the man is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.

