Masked man strong-arms clerk while robbing Lorain gas station (video)

The Lorain Police Department is attempting to identify the robbery suspect in this video. His face is covered by a green and red scarf, but we're hoping someone recognizes his clothing and/or other features. He's described as a male, unknown race, about 5'7" 155lbs. He was wearing a black and gray camo jacket with a gold pin on it. Black pants. If you think you recognize this person, please call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau; 440-204-2105 or message this page. Tipsters will remain anonymous.