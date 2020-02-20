Masked man strong-arms clerk while robbing Lorain gas station (video)

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A masked man barreled into a Lorain gas station, manhandled a clerk and robbed the business, according to police.
The suspect wrapped his face with a green and red scarf, and was wearing a black and gray camo jacket--with a gold pin on the front--during the Feb. 16 holdup on Grove Avenue.
According to the victim, the man is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.
