New DNA evidence reveals Twinsburg cold case victim from 38 years ago

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - A major breakthrough in a homicide cold case, thanks to some unlikely evidence.
It’s the first substantial clue in nearly four decades.
A local business once stood in a rural field in Twinsburg 40 years ago.
It was near that business where a young man’s remains were found in a garbage bag. The case has run cold, until now.
New DNA technology is giving investigators the break they need to reopen this murder mystery. Detective Eric Hendershott is the third detective to oversee the case.
Feb. 18, 1982: A resident finds a skull near the railroad tracks in town. Later, more body parts were discovered near an old business. “Whoever put the body there, had apparently tried to burn him. There were burn marks on the side of the bones.” Hendershott said.
What happened next set off a decades-long investigation. When he took over the case, Hendershott had an idea that would change the case. “You know, seeing things like the Golden State Killer and other cases that really have made breakthroughs with this new technology is really interesting.”
Hendershott reached out to the group DNA Doe Project who uses genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Does.
“DNA Doe Project has been able to look through his DNA and close relatives...at least the closest that we can find...and two databases. And one location in Laurens County, South Carolina just kept coming up in a lot of those close matches.”
The DNA Doe Project was able to paint a portrait of the victim, and Hendershott hopes it will unlock more breakthroughs in the case.
