Northeast Ohio Weather: Only in the 20’s today; light lake effect snow this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An arctic air mass has settled into our area today. The overall air mass is dry, however, we have an open lake out there and a northwest to north wind. I will keep light lake effect snow in the forecast this afternoon and into tonight. Any snow accumulation will be light if you do happen to get a lake effect band over you. Temperatures will remain in the 20′s. Akron-Canton could sneak close to the 30 degree mark. We will be dipping into the teens tonight. The arctic air will be gone by tomorrow.