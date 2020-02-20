2 people in critical condition following hazmat situation at Cleveland company

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were hospitalized after emergency crews responded to a hazardous materials situation in Cleveland.
The activity was first reported before 1 p.m. on Thursday at a trucking company located near East 81st Street and Union Avenue.
According to the Cleveland Fire Department, two people were taken from the scene in critical condition after becoming overwhelmed by chemical fumes while cleaning a tanker truck in the garage.
A female worker was first overcome by the fumes in the tanker. A male worker who tried to rescue her was then affected.
Records show that the company listed at the address, Kenan Advantage Group, transports chemical mixtures for industrial and specialty uses.
Investigators have not yet stated what the hazardous materials are.
