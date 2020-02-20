Police fear Brunswick man with dementia might be aimlessly driving around Northeast Ohio

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide missing adult alert has been issued by the Brunswick Police Department.
Richard Flynn, 90, of Brunswick, suffers from dementia and officers are concerned that he may be driving a green 1999 Honda Accord with Ohio license plate number GCT4493.
Flynn is 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes. Mr. Flynn suffers from Dementia. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
He was last seen at his Nantucket Cove residence on Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities are urging the public to call 911 if they see Flynn, or the Accord.
