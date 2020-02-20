Residents furious after cars speed pass school bus in Brunswick Hills, police looking for drivers

Residents furious after cars speed pass school bus in Brunswick, police looking for drivers
By Randy Buffington | February 20, 2020 at 4:48 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 5:06 AM

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in Brunswick Hills are fuming after seeing footage of two cars flying by a school bus on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Rachel Fishman captured the footage outside of her home, and uploaded to Facebook:

No, I did not call the police because my aim is to PREVENT people from doing this. It's illegal already and yet people do it every week. If police sit by my house, people will stop when they see the officer but will continue to do it when there's no officer around (like they currently do). So I'm giving this a try. Maybe knowing that houses have cameras will prevent people from doing this. White Kia Soul with a red roof headed West on 303 this morning between Substation and Marks at 8:49am-- drove by an officially stopped school bus. Note: the sound is early in this clip. The bus driver honked when the arm was down, not before.

Posted by Rachel Fishman on Wednesday, February 19, 2020

The vehicles were driving westbound on 303 between Substation and Marks Road at 8:49 a.m.

(One of the cars was a white Kia Soul with a red roof.)

[ Do you know the latest school bus laws in Ohio? ]

“This is absolutely unacceptable,” Brunswick Hills Police wrote after watching the footage.

They are asking the community for help in identifying the drivers.

Anyone with information can contact them at 330-273-3722.

