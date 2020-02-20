Residents furious after cars speed pass school bus in Brunswick Hills, police looking for drivers

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in Brunswick Hills are fuming after seeing footage of two cars flying by a school bus on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Rachel Fishman captured the footage outside of her home, and uploaded to Facebook:
The vehicles were driving westbound on 303 between Substation and Marks Road at 8:49 a.m.
(One of the cars was a white Kia Soul with a red roof.)
“This is absolutely unacceptable,” Brunswick Hills Police wrote after watching the footage.
They are asking the community for help in identifying the drivers.
Anyone with information can contact them at 330-273-3722.
