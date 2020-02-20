South Carolina man arrested for scamming Westlake resident with mental disabilities

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a South Carolina man was arrested for scamming a Westlake resident with mental disablities out of a large amount of money.
According to Westlake police, Mehulkumar Manubhai Patel, 35, also had other victims in multiple states.
Westlake police learned their victim was sending out the cash via UPS.
Officers then connected their victim with the South Carolina suspect.
Westlake police contacted South Carolina authorities and investigators were there when Patel arrived to pick up the packages of cash.
Officers added in December Patel received a total of $21,800 from people he scammed.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.