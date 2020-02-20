Summit County roadwork could impact State Route 8 drivers through October

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An upcoming traffic pattern change could cause headaches for commuters who drive an already-congested stretch of a Summit County roadway.
Beginning Feb. 26, the northbound lanes of State Route 8 will be split into two separate lanes between Graham Road and State Route 303.
The left northbound lane will be crossed over to the southbound lanes.
Motorists who need to exit at Seasons Road, Steels Corners Road, or State Route 303 will need to stay in the right lane in order to access the interchange.
The $58.6 million project is expected to wrap up by October, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
