Suspected fentanyl seized during drug raid that originated after tips from Lorain residents; 2 arrested

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal and state law enforcement officers took two men into custody following a drug raid in Lorain.
Police and agents from the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 25-year-old Dylan Hughett and 27-year-old Kelvin Parker-Bell on Wednesday during the raid at a South Nantucket Drive apartment.
While responding to the Lorain apartment, detectives saw Hughett throwing bags of narcotics from the window.
Police recovered the bags and determined that they contained what is suspected to be fentanyl, cocaine, and oxycodone pills.
Hughett and Parker-Bell were arrested without incident. Both had outstanding warrants issued for their arrests.
According to Lorain police, the investigation started after tips from citizens in the area reported suspected drug activity at the apartment.
Parker-Bell is charged with trafficking drugs, while Hughett is charged with permitting drug abuse and tampering with evidence.
Both are being held at the Lorain County Jail.
Additional charges are possible.
