Akron Police: $5,000 reward for information that puts Copley Road robber behind bars

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Crimestoppers are stepping in to help put the man who robbed four businesses on Copley Road in Akron in less than four weeks behind bars by offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest, according to Akron police.
The Akron Police Department said the man in the photo is responsible for robbing Family Dollar on Jan. 26, Walgreen’s on Jan. 29, Little Caesar’s on Feb. 4, and CVS on Feb. 12.
According to police, he threatened to shoot a CVS employee before taking an unknown amount of money from the register and running away.
However, police said he did not take out a gun.
Police described the suspect as 6′0″ - 6′2″ tall, and 180-200 pounds.
He was reportedly wearing black pants and a black hoodie with a white symbol on the front.
Anyone who can identify him or has information on this string of robberies is urged to call Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677), the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
Akron police said he is considered armed and dangerous, so call 911 instead of approaching him.
