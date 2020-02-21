Cavs owner Dan Gilbert makes first public speech since suffering stroke

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018 file photo, Cavaliers owner and Quicken Loans founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert speaks at a news conference announcing the 2022 NBA All -Star game, in Cleveland. Gilbert is slowly returning to work eight months after suffering a stroke. The 58-year-old entrepreneur returned to his Detroit office early this year. In an interview with Crain's Detroit Business, he said he spends one or two days a week in his office, using a wheelchair and accompanied by a service dog. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) (Source: Tony Dejak)