City of Cleveland requests consultant to improve West Side Market

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is making a move to improve the situation at the beloved West Side Market.
Today the city issued a request for proposals for a consultant to improve customer experiences, product quality, and mix of vendors at the West Side Market.
“We are in search of a consultant that can think outside of the box to enhance the Market’s competitive edge,” said Chief Operating Officer Darnell Brown.
The city is also looking to create a process for customers to be able to provide feedback.
According to the city, they’re looking for a consultant who can analyze and make recommendations on four main areas:
• Administrative, which includes creating a tool to evaluate vendor performance and selection, as well as one for customer feedback.
• Entrepreneurial Growth & Recruitment, including analysis of the market as a business incubator and recommendations for creative revenue streams for repeat customer visits.
• Facilities Management & Capital Planning, including assessment of maintenance practices and recommendations on increased efficiency.
• Encourage Community Engagement, Outreach and Bridge Building to review and assess the WSM 2019 Community Survey and 2019 Marketing Plan, and engage in collaborative partnerships with community partners like RTA, the VA and The Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland.
There was a recent town hall meeting, hosted by WCPN’s The Sound of Ideas, at Market Garden Brewery to discuss the fate of the market.
The city said the work completed by the chosen consultant will supplement a number of investments and goals the city of Cleveland has recently announced.
There have been more than $5.4 million in capitals repairs made in the past six years, including new boilers, improvements to some electrical systems, a new parking lot, roof repairs and new cooling systems, yet vendors continue to complain about conditions and rent.
Click here to read the entire RFP.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.