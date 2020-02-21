Cleveland chalk mural still here, brightening the space under the Main Avenue Bridge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A chalk mural drawn on the walls under the Shoreway is still surprising pedestrians and motorists who drive through the intersection of W. 9th Street and Main Avenue.
“The bridge naturally protects it,” Eileen Cassidy, Director of Community Engagement for the Historic Warehouse District Development Corporation told 19 News.
“We’ve got such a positive response,” Cassidy said about the mural which was done in the fall of 2019.
The mural, which asks, “Who is Levi Johnson?” was commissioned by the Historic Warehouse District Development Corporation and drawn by artist Mac Love.
For those who don’t know, Johnson came to Cleveland in 1809, built an inn, the first county jail and the harbor’s first lighthouse.
“It draws awareness and pride to historic aspects of the neighborhood,” Cassidy said. “It’s kind of an unappreciated area.”
The walls under the bridge have been coated with chalkboard paint, effectively turning the space into a massive blackboard.
Another mural in the same space represents John D. Rockfeller walking with his son, also done in chalk.
“You feel good when you walk by it," Cassidy said.
She encouraged other artists to add to the wall, in the empty sections of course.
