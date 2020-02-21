5 Cuyahoga County residents died from flu-related illnesses last week, bringing season total to 14

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health confirmed there were five flu-related deaths between Feb. 9-15.
The total number of flu-related deaths reported in Cuyahoga County for this season now stands at 14, according to the Board of Health.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health described last week’s victims as:
- 88-year-old woman from Bay Village
- 94-year-old woman from Chagrin Falls
- 83-year-old woman from East Cleveland
- 62-year-old man from Seven Hills
- 60-year-old man from Shaker Heights
According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, 167 people were hospitalized last week with confirmed cases of the flu, bringing the flu season total to 1,380 confirmed reported cases so far.
