Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 24 points, and No. 20 Iowa got strong contributions from its bench in a 85-76 win over No. 25 Ohio State. It was Garza’s 12th consecutive game of 20 points or more in Big Ten play, the longest streak for an Iowa player in 49 seasons and the most by any conference player in the last 20 years. Bakari Evelyn came off the bench to score 15 points for the Hawkeyes. Joe Wieskamp had 13 points, and Ryan Kriener added 12.
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — J.B. Bickerstaff is in a familiar place. For the third time in his coaching career, he's taking over after an in-season coaching change. This time it's in Cleveland after John Beilein resigned with 28 games left. Bickerstaff is the Cavaliers' new coach and he's thankful not to have the interim tag. The 40-year-old previously coached in Houston and Memphis and said those experiences prepared him to replace Beilein. Bickerstaff isn't planning any major changes to his lineups or rotations. He wants to continue to develop Cleveland's young players and salvage what's left of the season.
GOODYEAR, Arizona (AP) — Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco felt discomfort in his right leg during a spring training workout and is having tests. The 32-year-old Carrasco made an inspiring comeback last season after being diagnosed with leukemia, The Indians say he won't work out Thursday and the team plans to provide an update on his status on Friday. If Carrasco is out for any period, it will put further strain on Cleveland's pitching depth. Right-hander Mike Clevinger recently underwent knee surgery and will be out until mid-April.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored 3:51 into overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 to sweep the home-and-home series between Metropolitan Division contenders. Philadelphia trailed 3-1 before Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Claude Giroux scored 1:26 apart in the second period. After a scoreless third, Hayes snapped a shot from the slot past Elvis Merzlikins for his 19th of the season. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Nick Foligno each had a goal and an assist for Columbus, which has dropped seven in a row.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 7 Maryland visits No. 25 Ohio State on Sunday. The Big Ten-leading Terrapins look to win their 10th in a row and complete a two-game sweep against the Buckeyes, after beating them 67-55 at home last month behind Anthony Cowan Jr.'s 20 points. Ohio State shot just 31% in that one, 5 for 27 on 3-pointers. With a two-game lead over No. 9 Penn State, Maryland also hopes to create more space in the conference standings.
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Votto had to get away from baseball for a while after his worst season with the Cincinnati Reds. During his self-imposed break before getting to spring training, the Reds were bolstering the everyday lineup around their longest-tenured player who was the 2010 National League MVP. Cincinnati added outfielders Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama, and second baseman Mike Moustakas. Votto is going into his 14th season with the Reds, who have missed the playoffs with losing records the past six years. He hit 15 homers in 142 games last year, when his .261 batting average was his lowest for a full season.